Watch: Targeting Ejection In Alabama vs. Ohio State

Jordan Battle levies a hit on Jeremy Ruckert.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Jordan Battle #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide called for targetting on a hit to Jeremy Ruckert #88 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Monday night, Alabama entered the national title game as a nine-point favorite over Ohio State.

The Buckeyes received the ball first and the Crimson Tide held them to a quick three-and-out. In that first series, Ohio State lost starting running back Trey Sermon who was taken to the hospital with an injury.

Alabama and Ohio State have traded touchdowns ever since. The Crimson Tide hold a 21-17 lead lead in the first half, but the team just received some tough news.

Officials ejected starting safety Jordan Battle from Monday night’s game for a hit on Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert. Battle lowered his helmet and his Ruckert right on the chin.

Here’s the play.

Officials immediately threw a flag on the play and called Battle for targeting. After a quick review, officials confirmed the targeting call and ejected Battle from the game.

It’s a devastating blow for the Alabama secondary, which depends on Battle’s versatility in the defensive backfield.

Despite the penalty, Ohio State managed just a field goal on that possession. After losing Battle, the Alabama offense responded very quickly.

Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones found Heisman-winning wide receiver Devonta Smith for his second touchdown of the night. Smith has already racked up 11 receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone.

Alabama holds a 28-17 lead late in the first half.


