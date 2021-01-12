Watch: Targeting Ejection In Alabama vs. Ohio State

On Monday night, Alabama entered the national title game as a nine-point favorite over Ohio State.

The Buckeyes received the ball first and the Crimson Tide held them to a quick three-and-out. In that first series, Ohio State lost starting running back Trey Sermon who was taken to the hospital with an injury.

Alabama and Ohio State have traded touchdowns ever since. The Crimson Tide hold a 21-17 lead lead in the first half, but the team just received some tough news.

Officials ejected starting safety Jordan Battle from Monday night’s game for a hit on Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert. Battle lowered his helmet and his Ruckert right on the chin.

Here’s the play.

Jordan Battle’s targeting penalty and ejection has been confirmed. pic.twitter.com/IBaggjfmcp — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 12, 2021

Officials immediately threw a flag on the play and called Battle for targeting. After a quick review, officials confirmed the targeting call and ejected Battle from the game.

It’s a devastating blow for the Alabama secondary, which depends on Battle’s versatility in the defensive backfield.

Despite the penalty, Ohio State managed just a field goal on that possession. After losing Battle, the Alabama offense responded very quickly.

Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones found Heisman-winning wide receiver Devonta Smith for his second touchdown of the night. Smith has already racked up 11 receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone.

Alabama holds a 28-17 lead late in the first half.