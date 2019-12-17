What Alabama Is Showing Players Ahead Of Citrus Bowl vs. Michigan

Alabama will not be a participant in the College Football Playoff for the first time ever. There’s concern players will have a difficult time being motivated to face Michigan in the Citrus Bowl. But Nick Saban and strength coach Scott Cochran have come up with way to motivate the players.

The motivation tactics involve old highlights of the 2010 Alabama team – the same team that went 9-3. That lackluster record earned the Crimson Tide a spot in the 2011 Capital One Bowl. Their opponent? Michigan State.

Alabama had no trouble with the Spartans in a 49-7 blowout victory that year. Saban and Cochran are using that 2011 bowl game as an example to their current players. The hope is that it’ll spark motivation and focus heading into the upcoming Citrus Bowl.

Matt Zenitz of AL.com offers the latest on the story and Saban’s motivation methods.

Nick Saban and Scott Cochran have talked to Alabama players about the importance of being all in for the bowl game. Cochran showed players video of Alabama’s 49-7 Capital One Bowl win from 2010 and told players, “Those guys took the right approach to get ready for the game.” — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 17, 2019

Saban and Cochran hope this method motivates the players for the upcoming Citrus Bowl. After all, the Crimson Tide are used to playing in more prestigious bowl games. Going from last season’s national championship to the Citrus Bowl a year later could prove to be a disaster.

But Saban’s teams rarely lose focus no matter the opponent or location. Alabama-Michigan kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Jan. 1, 2020 on ABC.