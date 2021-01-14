What NFL Fans Are Saying About Mac Jones’ Draft Status

The Spun

Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates after winning the national championshipMIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes 52-24 in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones made it official this afternoon, announcing his intentions to leave school early and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jones only started one season in Tuscaloosa, but he made the most of that opportunity. In 13 games this year, Jones threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 77 percent of his passes.

Jones will hear his name called in the draft this spring; it’s just a matter of when and where. The opinions on him from fans and analysts vary a little.

Some think he’s got all the tools and is being underrated as a pro prospect, while others think he’s a product of his supporting cast. Only time will tell.

In the aftermath of Jones declaring for the draft, there was plenty of Twitter chatter about his projection, including some people who think he’s a perfect fit for the New England Patriots.

Given how we always seem to see more quarterbacks than expected sneak into the first round of drafts, it wouldn’t shock us at all if Jones is a Day 1 pick come April.

He’s not the “can’t miss” caliber talent of a Trevor Lawrence or as physically gifted as Zach Wilson or Justin Fields, but there’s plenty for NFL teams to like about his game.


