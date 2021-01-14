What NFL Fans Are Saying About Mac Jones’ Draft Status

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones made it official this afternoon, announcing his intentions to leave school early and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jones only started one season in Tuscaloosa, but he made the most of that opportunity. In 13 games this year, Jones threw for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 77 percent of his passes.

Jones will hear his name called in the draft this spring; it’s just a matter of when and where. The opinions on him from fans and analysts vary a little.

Some think he’s got all the tools and is being underrated as a pro prospect, while others think he’s a product of his supporting cast. Only time will tell.

In the aftermath of Jones declaring for the draft, there was plenty of Twitter chatter about his projection, including some people who think he’s a perfect fit for the New England Patriots.

Alabama QB Mac Jones is entering the 2021 NFL Draft. He has a Round 2 grade for me but is a likely first round pick. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 14, 2021

Mac Jones is going to be a hidden gem in the NFL draft🤫 — TJ Bridges (@bridges_tj) January 14, 2021

Mac Jones had the greatest single-season by any Alabama QB in program history. Now he’s headed to the NFL Draft where he’s sure to be a first round pick with teams like the Bears and Patriots wise to target him. @NFLFilmStudy breaks down the film. https://t.co/o4jNQohg5o — Patrick Schmidt (@PatrickASchmidt) January 14, 2021

Mac Jones is a prime example of why you go to Alabama even if there is competition. You can wait your turn, get two degrees, win a national championship, and still have another year left. https://t.co/nuPARi7Dcc — Marlon Humphrey (@marlon_humphrey) January 14, 2021

#GoPats fans favorite QB prospect is officially in the draft! Does New England take Mac Jones as their future? https://t.co/NtjcomsYP5 — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) January 14, 2021

Mac Jones first rounder? If there was ever a product of the talent a player had around him, he is it. He will get drafted way too high. https://t.co/RAy7NcPln3 — Vincewillet22 (@VinceWillet) January 14, 2021

Given how we always seem to see more quarterbacks than expected sneak into the first round of drafts, it wouldn’t shock us at all if Jones is a Day 1 pick come April.

He’s not the “can’t miss” caliber talent of a Trevor Lawrence or as physically gifted as Zach Wilson or Justin Fields, but there’s plenty for NFL teams to like about his game.