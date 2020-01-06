Who Will Start At Quarterback For Alabama In 2020?

After Tua Tagovailoa announced earlier today that he’s entering the 2020 NFL Draft, we know the accomplished southpaw won’t be Alabama’s starting quarterback next fall. The question is, who will be?

Nick Saban’s program usually doesn’t have this much uncertainty surrounding the quarterback spot heading into a season. However, just because there’s no clear-cut future starter right now doesn’t mean there aren’t multiple intriguing options.

When Tua went down this year, it was redshirt sophomore Mac Jones who stepped in for him. A one-time three-star recruit, Jones had thrown just 13 passes before this season, but he played well in Tua’s place, throwing for 1,503 yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. It would seem like Jones would have the inside track to start in 2020.

However, don’t forget about Taulia Tagovailoa, Tua’s younger brother. Taulia was 9-for-12 passing for 100 yards and his first career touchdown as a true freshman in 2019.

Speaking of freshmen, the Crimson Tide signed five-star dual-threat quarterback Bryce Young. The top quarterback and No. 6 overall recruit in the 2020 class, Young could push for playing time from Day 1.

That Alabama QB battle is going to be one of the biggest ever. Mac Jones looked capable in place of Tua. Tua’s little brother, Taulia, was a four-star recruit and is entering his second year. Then there’s Bryce Young, who is the #1 QB in the country coming in. https://t.co/KbOiBUL9wi — Max Chadwick (@Chad_Maxwick) January 6, 2020

Three names, three different backgrounds and three different skill sets. All are talented though, leaving Saban with a tough, but welcome choice.

The Alabama quarterback competition will be fascinating to follow this offseason. It’s only eight months until the Tide’s season opener against USC on Sept. 5.