Why D.J. Fluker Wanted To Sign With The Baltimore Ravens

Offensive guard D.J. Fluker already has a collegiate national championship to brag about. But the former Alabama All-American tackle is still seeking the coveted Super Bowl victory.

Fluker’s had a successful NFL career so far after being selected 11th overall by the Chargers in the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the Chargers before joining the Giants for one season followed by Seattle for two years.

Now, Fluker is set to join the Baltimore Ravens after signing a free-agent deal earlier this week. The move addresses Baltimore’s concern at right guard – and Fluker, if he remains healthy, should help elevate an already potent offensive attack.

Filling one of the Ravens’ needs wasn’t Fluker’s only reason for joining Baltimore for the 2020 season, though. The former Alabama tackle wants to make a Super Bowl run, blocking for his former Tide teammate Mark Ingram along the way.

DJ Fluker wanted to come to the Ravens so bad that his agent initiated the process. Fluker likes Baltimore bc it’s a chance to: 1️⃣ Go on a Super Bowl run

2️⃣ Block for Ingram again after they won a championship at Alabama

3️⃣ Reunite w 1st NFL o-line coach

4️⃣ Fit his playing style

Fluker inking a deal with the Ravens seems like the perfect fit. Baltimore’s offense could be even more explosive next season with the veteran guard protecting Lamar Jackson and paving the way for Ingram.

Ingram and Fluker played together during Alabama’s 2012 BCS National Championship run.

Perhaps that same championship experience will spark a Ravens’ Super Bowl run this upcoming season.