App State Stuns No. 6 Texas A&M In Shocking Upset: Fans React

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 10: Appalachian State Mountaineers running back Ahmani Marshall (3) celebrates his first half rushing touchdown during the football game between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 10, 2022 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Appalachian State has done it again. The Mountaineers just officially upset No. 6 Texas A&M at College Station.

A stunning outcome, and one that the upset-minded Sun Belt program will remember forever.

The Aggies, once again, fail to meet expectations. A disastrous loss by the SEC football program.

"Texas A&M bought the #1 recruiting class just for their team to lose to Appalachian State at home," said RedditCFB.

"Has anyone in college football history ever paid more for this level of mediocrity than Texas A&M? It’s a joke," wrote Dan Wolken.

"TEXAS A&M IS GOING TO LOSE AS AN 18 POINT HOME FAVORITE. HOW EMBARASSING," said Big Cat.

Never underestimate the App State Mountaineers.

It looks like Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies are still one step behind the sport's bests.