Look: CBB Coach Ejected After Argument With Refs

Arkansas entered this Saturday’s matchup against Oklahoma with a perfect 9-0 record. However, the Razorbacks’ undefeated season quickly unraveled in Tulsa.

The Razorbacks had no answer for the Sooners this afternoon, losing 88-66. With just over three minutes remaining in the second half, Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman let out his frustration.

Musselman was charged with two technical fouls after arguing with the officials. Once he was officially ejected from the game, Musselman started walking toward the refs.

Thankfully, the rest of Arkansas’ staff held back Musselman and ensured this situation didn’t get out of hand.

Here’s the video of Musselman getting ejected:

Following this afternoon’s loss, Musselman gave Oklahoma credit for having a masterful performance. On the other hand, he doesn’t believe Arkansas played anywhere close to its potential.

“It was probably the worst individual defense since I’ve been at Arkansas,” Musselman said. “You can go across the board. There was a multitude of breakdowns.”

Musselman also addressed his ejection, albeit he didn’t have much to say about it.

“I’m not going to talk about the reffing,” he said. “You guys watched the game. I had my opinion, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Arkansas will be back in action on Dec. 18 against Hofstra.