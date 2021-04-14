Arkansas, Eric Musselman Agree To Massive Contract Extension

Fresh off an Elite Eight appearance and 25-win season, Arkansas men’s basketball head coach Eric Musselman has secured a lucrative contract extension.

Arkansas announced the news this afternoon. According to Nikki Chavanelle of HawgBeat.com, the new deal runs through the 2025-26 season and calls for an annual salary of $4 million, plus incentives.

Musselman’s contract comes on the heels of Arizona reportedly showing strong interest in him as a potential replacement for the recently-fired Sean Miller.

Hype up a Hog fan in five words or less. We'll go first ⬇️ New contract for Coach Muss pic.twitter.com/Kje1sGMhiQ — Arkansas Razorback Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) April 14, 2021

Prior to announcing the news this afternoon, Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek teased that it was coming in a tweet late Monday night.

“Sleep well Arkansas! @RazorbackMBB is in good hands,” Yurachek wrote, attaching a picture of himself and his wife toasting with Musselman and his wife.

In two seasons at Arkansas, Musselman is 45-19. The team’s 25-7 mark represented the most wins in a season since the 1994-95 campaign, which was also the last time the Razorbacks reached the Elite Eight.

Since his team’s season ended, Musselman has been on his usual role with transfer recruiting, landing former Miami star Chris Lykes, ex-Pitt standout Au’diese Toney and high-scoring South Dakota guard Stanley Umude.