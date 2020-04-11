Arkansas Football Great Dies Of COVID-19

In the state of Arkansas, 24 people have died of COVID-19 as of this morning. Among them is Razorbacks football great Richard Richardson.

Richardson is the first employee of the state to die of the coronavirus. As of earlier this year, he was working as a substance abuse counselor for community corrections in Pulaski County. The Little Rock native was admitted to the hospital on Monday. He died in the ICU days later.

After a dominant high school career at Little Rock Central High School, he signed to play for Lou Holtz with the Razorbacks. There, he became one of the most dominant defensive linemen in Arkansas history.

Richard “Doughnut” Richardson, as he was nicknamed by his high school assistant coach Clyde Horton, was a four year starter in college. The stout nose guard finished his career with 253 career tackles, 24 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries, and two interceptions.

“A lot of people are hurting right now hearing this news about Richard,” former Arkansas defensive line coach Harold Horton told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. “Richard was well-liked and well-respected by everyone. He’ll be greatly missed.”

Marcus Elliott, a former high school teammate of Richard Richardson, said that the former Arkansas star had some underlying health issues, but was shocked that the coronavirus led to the death of his friend. He described him as a “hero” of his in an interview with KATV.

“It hurt my heart and I really just had to stop and get myself together,” Elliott told the local station. “I was on the telephone with my teammates and we were weeping, we were crying just knowing we’ll never get to hear ‘Donut’ again.”

Richardson was an All-SWC performer for the Razorbacks in 1982. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends, and those in the University of Arkansas and Little Rock communities who knew him and are impacted by this tragic news.

