Look: Arkansas Football’s Tweet After Win Over Texas A&M Going Viral

Arkansas football didn’t just let its play do the talking after upsetting No. 7 Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Razorbacks had relied on their rushing attack to win games up to this point, but it was the passing game that gave the Aggies all sorts of issues on Saturday. Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson completed just seven passes, but those seven went for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Wide receiver Treylon Burks was the player of the game. He had six catches for 167 yards and a score.

It’s been a long time since Arkansas has won a game of this magnitude. It’s safe to say the Sam Pittman era is off to a miraculous start.

The Razorbacks trolled the Aggies and their official mascot, Reveille, following Saturday night’s game. Take a look.

Too far? Maybe. Reveille doesn’t deserve this.

In all seriousness, what a win for the Arkansas Razorbacks. This is a team which finished 3-7 overall last year. They’re now 4-0 on the season with notable wins over the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies. What a turnaround.

Arkansas football can’t settle now, though. The Razorbacks have to take on the second-ranked Georgia Bulldogs next weekend and then Ole Miss a week later. And don’t forget about a massive showdown with Alabama on Nov. 20.

For now, the Razorbacks are going to celebrate their massive win. But they’ll have to regroup quickly to start preparing for No. 2 Georgia.

