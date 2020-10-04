College Football World Reacts To Arkansas Football’s Upset Win Over Mississippi State

The Spun

Sam Pittman leads Arkansas football on the sideline.FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 26: Head Coach Sam Pittman of the Arkansas Razorbacks directs his team during warmups before a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

On October 28, 2017, Arkansas football picked up a win at Ole Miss, its only SEC win of that season. Tonight, the Razorbacks snapped a streak almost three years old, against the breakout team of last week, Mississippi State. The Hogs picked up a huge 21-14 win.

It’s a special day for Sam Pittman. The first-year Arkansas coach was one of the more unlikely hires of last year. Arkansas opted to replace Chad Morris, the former Clemson offensive coordinator and SMU head coach, with Georgia’s offensive line coach. He had previously served as assistant head coach at Arkansas, and clearly loves the program.

It took just two weeks to do something Morris couldn’t do in two seasons. After looking feisty through a half against Georgia last week, Arkansas shut Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense tonight, holding them to just 14 points and a respectable 400 yards.

You have to feel happy for Pittman, whose hire many questioned, and the Arkansas program as a whole. Things totally collapsed in Fayetteville over the last few years. While Arkansas has a long way to go to compete with the top of the SEC, Pittman is clearly building things in the right direction.

Mississippi State outgained Arkansas by a decent amount, and held the Razorbacks to just 1.7 yards per rush. Arkansas was the more opportunistic team though, turning K.J. Costello and the Bulldogs over four times, including three interceptions.

Florida transfer quarterback Feleipe Franks also looked quite good, completing 20-of-28 throws for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Devion Warren caught four passes for 100 yards and a score.

Things will likely be tough for Arkansas football going forward. They travel to Auburn next week, and gets five ranked teams in six weeks between Halloween and the first weekend of December, with trips to Texas A&M and Florida, and home games against Tennessee, LSU, and Alabama. For one weekend though, Razorback fans can be at the top of the college football world.

