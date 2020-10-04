College Football World Reacts To Arkansas Football’s Upset Win Over Mississippi State

On October 28, 2017, Arkansas football picked up a win at Ole Miss, its only SEC win of that season. Tonight, the Razorbacks snapped a streak almost three years old, against the breakout team of last week, Mississippi State. The Hogs picked up a huge 21-14 win.

It’s a special day for Sam Pittman. The first-year Arkansas coach was one of the more unlikely hires of last year. Arkansas opted to replace Chad Morris, the former Clemson offensive coordinator and SMU head coach, with Georgia’s offensive line coach. He had previously served as assistant head coach at Arkansas, and clearly loves the program.

It took just two weeks to do something Morris couldn’t do in two seasons. After looking feisty through a half against Georgia last week, Arkansas shut Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense tonight, holding them to just 14 points and a respectable 400 yards.

You have to feel happy for Pittman, whose hire many questioned, and the Arkansas program as a whole. Things totally collapsed in Fayetteville over the last few years. While Arkansas has a long way to go to compete with the top of the SEC, Pittman is clearly building things in the right direction.

FINAL: Arkansas 21, No. 16 Mississippi State 14 It’s Arkansas’ first SEC win since Oct. 28, 2017. pic.twitter.com/ExC4KtrtVe — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) October 4, 2020

Mississippi State outgained Arkansas by a decent amount, and held the Razorbacks to just 1.7 yards per rush. Arkansas was the more opportunistic team though, turning K.J. Costello and the Bulldogs over four times, including three interceptions.

ARKANSAS WINS! The streak has ended! pic.twitter.com/aBj6VkKW7L — Pig Trail Nation (@PigTrailNation) October 4, 2020

My God, Arkansas defense might be a top 5 unit in the SEC — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 4, 2020

Some context: The last time Arkansas won an SEC football game: Tua had never started a game at Bama, Patrick Mahomes had never started a game in the NFL, Joe Burrow was at OSU- coached by Urban Meyer. LeBron was a Cav and Kawhi was a Spur. It's been a while. Congrats Hogs fans 🐗 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) October 4, 2020

The SEC during last week first half: LOL, UGA is losing to Arkansas. The SEC now: pic.twitter.com/tSznwqtnO3 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 4, 2020

Florida transfer quarterback Feleipe Franks also looked quite good, completing 20-of-28 throws for 212 yards and two touchdowns. Devion Warren caught four passes for 100 yards and a score.

Things will likely be tough for Arkansas football going forward. They travel to Auburn next week, and gets five ranked teams in six weeks between Halloween and the first weekend of December, with trips to Texas A&M and Florida, and home games against Tennessee, LSU, and Alabama. For one weekend though, Razorback fans can be at the top of the college football world.

Congrats, Hogs.