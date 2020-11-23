1 Of This Weekend’s SEC Games Was Just Postponed

SEC scheduling continues to be a challenge. This weekend’s Arkansas-Missouri game has been postponed due to COVID-19.

According to a release from the conference, the game was postponed because of a “combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals” within the Razorbacks program. However, Arkansas-Missouri isn’t the only game affected.

With the Razorbacks unable to play, Vanderbilt will instead play Missouri this weekend in a make-up of their October 17 game that was postponed. As a result, this weekend’s Vanderbilt-Tennessee game is off for the time being.

Dates for the rescheduled Vanderbilt-Tennessee and Arkansas-Missouri games will be released at a later time.

“We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said.

NEWS | The Arkansas at Missouri FB game of Nov. 28 has been postponed due to positive COVID tests and contact tracing, resulting in rescheduling of games that include Vanderbilt at Missouri on Nov. 28 and the postponement of the Tenn. at Vanderbilt game. https://t.co/51ih8nl0OE — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 23, 2020

Vanderbilt and Missouri will kick off at noon ET Saturday from Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.

SEC Network will broadcast the action.