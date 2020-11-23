The Spun

1 Of This Weekend’s SEC Games Was Just Postponed

A general view of Missouri's football field.COLUMBIA, MO - SEPTEMBER 13: A general view during the game between the UCF Knights and the Missouri Tigers on September 13, 2014 at Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

SEC scheduling continues to be a challenge. This weekend’s Arkansas-Missouri game has been postponed due to COVID-19.

According to a release from the conference, the game was postponed because of a “combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals” within the Razorbacks program. However, Arkansas-Missouri isn’t the only game affected.

With the Razorbacks unable to play, Vanderbilt will instead play Missouri this weekend in a make-up of their October 17 game that was postponed. As a result, this weekend’s Vanderbilt-Tennessee game is off for the time being.

Dates for the rescheduled Vanderbilt-Tennessee and Arkansas-Missouri games will be released at a later time.

“We will continue to manage the remaining weeks of the football schedule to allow for as many games to be played as possible,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said.

Vanderbilt and Missouri will kick off at noon ET Saturday from Faurot Field in Columbia, Missouri.

SEC Network will broadcast the action.


