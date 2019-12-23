Arkansas RB Rakeem Boyd Announces 2020 Decision

One of the lone bright spots for Arkansas during their miserable 2-10 campaign was running back Rakeem Boyd. The junior led the team with 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry. But he has had NFL interest and has been weighing the tough decision to go pro.

Today, Boyd revealed that he has reached his decision about whether to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Taking to Twitter, Boyd announced that he will not be entering the NFL Draft and will be returning to Arkansas in 2020.

After talking to my family and coaches, I have made a decision that it is best for me to not enter the 2020 NFL Draft and come back to the University of Arkansas for my senior season adn to finish my education. There’s more left for me to do to fulfill my dreams, break more records and bring the program back to the top, and the only way I can do that is in that number five Razorback jersey. I am coming back to help turn this program around!

The news will no doubt come as a delight for first-year head coach Sam Pittman.

Over the past two seasons Boyd has rushed for over 1,800 yards and ten touchdowns while averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

If he can replicate this past year’s production in 2020, he could find himself way up the Razorbacks all-time rushing leader list.