Arkansas Trolls Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Following Statement Win

The Arkansas Razorbacks pulled off a massive statement win over Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels Saturday evening. Arkansas’ social media team put the cherry on top by posting an incredible video following the victory.

The Razorbacks are one of the surprise teams in college football this season. They entered Saturday’s game just 1-2, but both losses came in impressive battles with Georgia and Auburn. Some even argue Arkansas should’ve beaten Auburn, were it not for a horrendous officiating call late in the game.

But the Razorbacks put last week’s loss behind them with a win over the Rebels Saturday evening. The Arkansas defense intercepted Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral a staggering six times, returning two of them for touchdowns. Quarterback Feleipe Franks, meanwhile, completed 21 of 34 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown with an interception.

Following the statement win, Arkansas’ social media team posted an incredible video, trolling Kiffin and the Rebels. This may be one of the best ones we’ve ever seen. Take a look below.

It’s safe to say the Kiffin Train has derailed, and it’s not going to get back on track for at least another week. The Arkansas defense stifled the Rebels, forcing six interceptions and allowing just 442 yards.

Sam Pittman is impressing folks within the SEC, and all of college football for that matter. He’s off to a great start in his first season as head coach of the Razorbacks.

As for Kiffin, there’s still plenty of reason to be optimistic about Ole Miss moving forward. But he’ll have to adjust his offense if he hope to combat physical SEC defenses.