Arkansas’ Tweet After Upset Win vs. Mike Leach Is Going Viral

Arkansas’ multi-year SEC losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday night. The Razorbacks upset Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

A week after Mississippi State took down then-No. 6 LSU, the Bulldogs fell to unranked Arkansas, 21-14, on Saturday night.

This is a big win for Sam Pittman’s program.

“Mississippi State’s a good football team. We played hard,” Pittman said following the win. “The number of the guys on the plane, that’s how many we need. We might have needed them all. We might have played them all. We had a few injuries. I’m really happy for the state of Arkansas, the kids and the coaching staff. We hired some really good coaches and we inherited some good kids and some good football players. I’m really proud for the state of Arkansas tonight.”

Arkansas’ football program had quite the postgame tweet after the win. The Razorbacks poked fun at Mike Leach and his pirate persona.

“ARRRGHKANSAS,” tweeted the Razorbacks at 11:20 p.m. E.T. on Saturday night.

Arkansas had lost 20 straight SEC games heading into Saturday night’s contest. The Razorbacks also ended a 15-game losing streak against AP Top 25 opponents.

Pittman’s program will look to get a winning streak going next weekend. Arkansas is scheduled to play Auburn next Saturday.