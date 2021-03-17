The NCAA Tournament always features upsets of some sort, especially in the First Round. So which teams seem most likely to do their best UMBC impression in the 2021 NCAA Tournament?

According to Darren Rovell of Action Network, one game stands out as the one bettors are judging most likely to happen. That game is No. 14 Colgate vs. No. 3 Arkansas at +300 odds.

The Colgate Raiders are 14-1 and riding a 13-game winning streak, albeit against teams exclusively from the Patriot League. They’re led by experienced head coach Matt Langel, who led them to the NCAA Tournament in 2019, and by senior point guard Jordan Burns, a potential NBA prospect.

The Razorbacks are no slouches though and deserved their No. 3 seed in the South Region. Arkansas and head coach Eric Musselman went 22-6 in his second year at the helm, finishing second in the SEC before being knocked out by LSU in the SEC Tournament.

The line on the game is being set at 161 points with Arkansas favored by 8.5 points.

There are other potential upsets out there that Rovell noted. Atlantic 10 champion St. Bonaventure over No. 8 LSU, Atlantic 10 at-large bid winner VCU over No. 7 Oregon and Big South champion Winthrop over No. 5 Villanova are all appealing options to some bettors.

Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Ohio, Virginia Tech, UCSB and Syracuse are all underdogs with a chance to pull an upset.

It may not wind up being any of those teams though. Who could’ve predicted the incredible runs UMBC and Loyola-Chicago made in 2018 after all?

Who do you like to pull the upset in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament?