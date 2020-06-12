Bret Bielema and the Arkansas Razorbacks football program didn’t exactly part on the best of terms in 2017. But apparently he isn’t done dealing with the team quite yet.

According to Sportico, via Variety, Bielema is filing a $7 million lawsuit against the Arkansas Razorback Foundation. Bielema contends in the suit that the Foundation failed to pay him $12 million, money he claims was owed in the buyout agreement when he was fired.

However, the Razorback Foundation asserts that they do not need to pay Bielema because he didn’t mitigate the amount he was owed. “The duty to mitigate in coaches’ contracts is the obligation of a fired coach who is still owed money from his or her school to make reasonable efforts to find another job, the income from which offsets money owed by the school,” the report said.

Bielema took over as head coach of Arkansas in 2013 after winning three straight Big Ten titles at Wisconsin. He had gone 68-24 in seven seasons with the Badgers, and had jumped ship seeking greener pastures.

Did NY Giants assistant coach Bret Bielema meet his duty to mitigate after Arkansas fired him and he joined the New England Patriots to work under Bill Belichick? Bielema argues yes in a new lawsuit against Razorback Foundation. Exclusive @Sportico story: https://t.co/7G9OMXNVIw pic.twitter.com/Vd4qvpSDJW — Michael McCann (@McCannSportsLaw) June 12, 2020

After a 3-9 debut season at Arkansas, Bielema led the Razorbacks to three straight winning seasons, highlighted by a Texas Bowl win over Texas in 2014. But things unraveled in his fifth season, going just 4-8 and he was fired after a loss to rival Missouri.

Bielema even told reporters that he was fired while he was coming off the field from the loss.

He has since joined the NFL ranks, working the last two years with the New England Patriots before joining the New York Giants under new head coach Joe Judge.

