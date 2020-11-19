College Football Legend Lou Holtz Has Tested Positive

College football coaching legend and ESPN analyst Lou Holtz has tested positive for COVID-19.

Holtz told Mike Gillespie of ABC Columbia on Thursday that he has tested positive for the dangerous virus. Per Gillespie’s report, Holtz is recovering but says he has “not a lot of energy”. At 83 years of age, the Hall of Fame coach is in the largest at-risk category in the United States for COVID-19.

But a sizeable portion of the country isn’t going to be overly sympathetic to Holtz. Despite the serious health risks the virus poses, Holtz has underplayed its dangers multiple times this year.

This summer he infamously compared playing college football through COVID-19 to storming the beaches of Normandy. On both occasions where he made such a comment, he was lambasted for it.

Considering that his beloved Notre Dame endured an outbreak around that time, the comments were not well-received.

BREAKING: Lou Holtz tells me he tested positive for COVID-19. He's currently recovering, but "not a lot of energy". @abc_columbia — Mike Gillespie (@MikeABCColumbia) November 19, 2020

2020 has been an eventful year for Lou Holtz to say the least.

This past summer, the two-time national champion lost his wife Beth after a 20-year bout with cancer.

The following month, he made headlines again for his controversial speech at the Republican National Convention. His comments on then-candidate Joe Biden earned him a rebuke from Notre Dame.

Regardless of the controversies Holtz has engaged in this year, no one should have to suffer the effects of COVID-19.

Get well soon, coach!