College Football Program Calls Out Kirk Herbstreit After Today’s Win

A major college football program had some fun with Kirk Herbstreit following today’s game.

ESPN’s College GameDay panel all picked Ole Miss to beat Arkansas on Saturday. Unfortunately for the experts, that did not happen.

Arkansas, led by first-year head coach Sam Pittman, upset Ole Miss, 33-21, to improve to 2-2 on the season. Lane Kiffin and the Rebels, meanwhile, dropped to 1-3 on the year.

Following the game, Arkansas football’s official Twitter account took to social media to call out the noted ESPN analyst.

And I oop …shoulda kept believing @KirkHerbstreit pic.twitter.com/8PMup6RspY — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 17, 2020

Hey, everyone misses a pick now and again, and it’s not like Kirk Herbstreit was the only analyst to go against the Razorbacks.

Herbstreit did, though, pick Arkansas to beat Auburn last week. While that didn’t happen (thanks to some very questionable officiating on behalf of the SEC), the Razorbacks nearly pulled off the upset. Herbstreit was right on that one, but he should have gone with Arkansas again this week.

Ultimately, he did not, and how he’s getting trolled on social media by Arkansas’ official Twitter account.

Herbstreit won’t be able to pick Arkansas again for two weeks. The Razorbacks are off next weekend before facing No. 11 Texas A&M on the road on Halloween night.