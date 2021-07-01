The Spun

Look: College Sports Has Its First Dog Endorsement

A general view of Arkansas' football stadium.FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 27: Views around Donald W. Reynolds Stadium of the Arkansas Razorbacks before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Razorback Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Commodores defeated the Razorbacks 45-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Now that college athletes can officially profit off their name, image and likeness, sponsorship deals are being signed at a very quick rate.

Arkansas wide receiver Trey Knox was one of many student-athletes who signed a partnership deal this Thursday. His partnership is a little different from the others because it actually involves his Husky, Blue.

Knox and Blue have signed a deal with PetSmart. This social-focused partnership is supposed to support pets and their owners.

We’ve seen plenty of partnership deals go through this Thursday, but this is the only one that involves a players’ pet. Knox shared his thoughts on the move in an official press release.

“I have always been proud to be a student-athlete and an Arkansas football player, but I am just as proud to be a dog dad to Blue,” Knox said. “It was a clear fit to work alongside PetSmart in this game-changing opportunity showcasing my love of Blue and how PetSmart fills all her needs.”

PetSmart also released a statement on this deal, saying “We’re so excited to be partnering with Arkansas wide receiver, Trey Knox. We’d do anything for pets and Trey would do anything for his pup, Blue.”

In 14 career games with the Razorbacks, Knox has 35 receptions for 455 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll see if Knox’s deal with PetSmart opens the floodgates for other student-athletes to sign contracts involving their pet.


