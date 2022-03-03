Eric Musselman Is Not Happy With The NCAA’s Rankings

When March finally hits college basketball coaches, players and fans complain about everything. It’s in our nature with March Madness right around the corner and teams fighting on the bubble. Arkansas isn’t one of those teams. However, Eric Musselman couldn’t help but complain about his team’s current NET ranking during a recent press conference.

No. 14 Arkansas is one of the hottest teams in college basketball right now. The Razorbacks are 14-1 over their last 15 games with notable wins over Kentucky, Tennessee, Auburn and LSU (x2). Most recently, Arkansas beat the LSU Tigers 77-76.

Musselman expected the Razorbacks to see a considerbale jump in the NET rankings due to their latest win. But they only rose two spots, going from No. 23 to 21. LSU, meanwhile, didn’t slide at all. In fact, the Tigers stayed put at No. 16.

“I’m looking at this stuff and it’s like, a team wins and they drop,” Musselman said, via Saturday Down South. “What is this? … The last 15 games, how we’re playing, I hope that gets heavily considered as well as we get ready for Selection Sunday.”

Arkansas fans aren't the only ones frustrated with the NET rankings. (Full video: https://t.co/Oy7SFPrvhn #WPS) pic.twitter.com/VAqGPEDuue — Andrew Hutchinson (@NWAHutch) March 3, 2022

NET ranking plays an important factor in seeding for the NCAA Tournament. That’s why Eric Musselman cares about this.

Arkansas is currently No. 21 in NET rankings. The Razorbacks are 6-4 in Quad 1 games and a perfect 5-0 in Quad 2. What’s probably hurting them is their 6-2 showing in Quad 3.

Arkansas wraps up their regular season this Saturday against Tennessee.