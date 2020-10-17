On Saturday afternoon, the Arkansas Razorbacks entered their game against Ole Miss as the underdog – despite being the host.

Well, the Razorbacks are showing that Las Vegas – and most of the college football fans out there – were wrong about Arkansas. Through nearly one half of play, Arkansas is dismantling Lane Kiffin’s Rebels.

Arkansas holds a 20-0 lead with just over a minute to play in the first half. ESPN college football analyst David Pollack is taking not. He’s impressed with how much the Arkansas football program has improved since Sam Pittman took over.

“Dude it’s just crazy how dang improved @RazorbackFB is this season,” Pollack said on Twitter. “Like in EVERY dang aspect! @CoachSamPittman you are the dang man!”

Arkansas won just two games during the entire 2019 season, including losing the final nine games of the season. The 2020 version of the Razorbacks should already have two wins on the season.

A botched call from the officials in last weekend’s game against Auburn cost Arkansas a win. Sam Pittman and company are making up for that this afternoon with a dominant performance against Ole Miss.

Arkansas has held Ole Miss to just 145 yards in the first half. Last weekend, the Rebels racked up over 600 yards and 48 points against Alabama.

Sam Pittman has done an incredible job at Arkansas thus far as the Razorbacks are on their way to win No. 2.