ESPN’s FPI Names College Football’s Most Difficult 2020 Schedule

The 2020 college football season sits under a month away, depending on which conference we’re talking about.

Earlier this month, the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced the cancellation of the 2020 college football season. Meanwhile, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC all plan to play their respective seasons – albeit with an altered schedule.

With the season kicking off in just a few weeks, ESPN updated its Football Power Index. The computer model shows everything from the most likely College Football Playoff teams to the teams with the most difficult schedules.

ESPN’s FPI also named the team with the most difficult schedule heading into 2020. That distinction belongs to the Arkansas Razorbacks, who drew a terrible twosome when the SEC announced its two new conference opponents for the upcoming season.

The Razorbacks received the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators as its two new opponents. Not ideal.

That gave Arkansas the most-difficult schedule in college football this season. Here are the Razorbacks opponents for the 2020 season:

Georgia

at Mississippi State

at Auburn

Ole Miss

at Texas A&M

Tennessee

at Florida

LSU

at Missouri

Alabama

With no non-conference games, the Razorbacks won’t get any breaks from a treacherous conference slate.

Add in the fact that Arkansas landed Georgia and Florida – the two best teams from the SEC East – as its two new opponents and that makes for an impossible schedule.

Good luck this year, Arkansas.