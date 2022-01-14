Former 4-Star QB Reportedly Removes Name From Transfer Portal

There have been a lot of big-name quarterbacks jumping into the NCAA transfer pool and hopping out at new programs over the past few weeks. But one player who entered the portal has decided to stay put.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby has withdrawn his name from the portal. The move comes just one week after he entered the portal in the first place.

Back in 2020, Hornsby was a four-star prospect and the No. 201 recruit in the nation per 247Sports. He was the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the country, and the No. 30 prospect from the state of Texas.

Hornsby is a redshirt freshman who appeared in seven games for the Razorbacks in 2021. Primarily the backup to K.J. Jefferson, he completed five of 12 passes for 46 yards, adding 136 yards on the ground.

Arkansas QB Malik Hornsby, who entered the transfer portal last week, has withdrawn his name from the portal, @on3sports has learned. Former four-star recruit who was part of Arkansas’ 2020 recruiting class.https://t.co/8ji03YJcAE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 14, 2022

It will be interesting to see how things change for Malik Hornsby at Arkansas. Unlike a number of starting quarterbacks in the Power Five, K.J. Jefferson is staying and will presumably retain his starting job next year.

Unless Hornsby has been offered some assurances of playing time by head coach Sam Pittman, plans to change positions or at least gets to compete for the starting job, it’s an interesting move to make.

Arkansas went 9-4 this past season for their best record in a decade. They went on to beat Penn State in the Outback Bowl.

Will Malik Hornsby be a big contributor to the Razorbacks in 2022?