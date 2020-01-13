The Spun

Former Arkansas Razorbacks Live Mascot Passed Away On Sunday

A general view of Arkansas' football stadium.FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 27: Views around Donald W. Reynolds Stadium of the Arkansas Razorbacks before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Razorback Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Commodores defeated the Razorbacks 45-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The future looks pretty bright for Arkansas Razorbacks athletics. They’ve just hired Sam Pittman for their football program, are doing fairly well in men’s basketball, dominate baseball, and have won national titles in gymnastics.

But the entire program is sad today after the latest news on former live mascot Tusk IV.

In an official announcement from the school, the Razorbacks announced that Tusk IV passed away over the weekend.

Tusk IV was retired after the 2019 school year and succeeded by his son, Tusk V.

Born in 2010, Tusk IV became the team’s official live mascot for the 2011 season, and served eight years in the role. He was the longest-serving live mascot since the role was introduced in 1997.

During his time as mascot, the Razorbacks made four bowl games in football, four College World Series appearances, five NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament appearances, five NCAA Softball Tournament appearances, and three NCAA men’s basketball appearances.

The Razorbacks also won five national championships in Track & Field with Tusk IV as the mascot.

Arkansas fans and foes alike have expressed sympathies to the team for losing their beloved Russian boar.

Rest in peace, Tusk IV.


