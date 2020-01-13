The future looks pretty bright for Arkansas Razorbacks athletics. They’ve just hired Sam Pittman for their football program, are doing fairly well in men’s basketball, dominate baseball, and have won national titles in gymnastics.

But the entire program is sad today after the latest news on former live mascot Tusk IV.

In an official announcement from the school, the Razorbacks announced that Tusk IV passed away over the weekend.

Tusk IV was retired after the 2019 school year and succeeded by his son, Tusk V.

It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Tusk IV, who retired at the end of the 2019 school year, passed away yesterday at his home in Dardanelle. His legacy will continue to live on through Tusk V (@Tusk_UA) and the entire Razorback Family. pic.twitter.com/U5dAthsOyx — Arkansas Razorbacks (@ArkRazorbacks) January 13, 2020

Born in 2010, Tusk IV became the team’s official live mascot for the 2011 season, and served eight years in the role. He was the longest-serving live mascot since the role was introduced in 1997.

During his time as mascot, the Razorbacks made four bowl games in football, four College World Series appearances, five NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament appearances, five NCAA Softball Tournament appearances, and three NCAA men’s basketball appearances.

The Razorbacks also won five national championships in Track & Field with Tusk IV as the mascot.

Arkansas fans and foes alike have expressed sympathies to the team for losing their beloved Russian boar.

Our condolences to the Razorback community. #WPS — Ralphie (@CUBuffsRalphie) January 13, 2020

So sorry — ScottofLR (@ScottofLR) January 13, 2020

Prayers up. So very sorry. — Scott Caldwell (@bscottc1) January 13, 2020

RIP Tusk! You served with Hog spirit! Condolences to Stoke family. — Terrie Treadway (@treadway_terrie) January 13, 2020

Rest in peace, Tusk IV.