Gus Malzahn Addresses Chad Morris’ Role At Auburn

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn celebrates the win over Alabama.AUBURN, ALABAMA - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Gus Malzahn of the Auburn Tigers calls a timeout in the final minutes of their 48-45 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Auburn’s future is bright with Bo Nix at quarterback. The true freshman had a special season.

Nix and the Tigers started the season with a comeback victory over the Oregon Ducks – the Pac-12 Champion and Rose Bowl winner.

Months later, Auburn beat Alabama in an Iron Bowl classic.

After a 9-3 regular season, the Tigers earned a selection to the Outback Bowl against Minnesota. It was a hard-fought bowl game, but the Golden Gophers escaped with a 31-24 victory.

Now, all eyes turn to the 2020 season for Auburn.

Gus Malzahn has a new offensive coordinator in town – former Arkansas head coach Chad Morris. Morris struggled with the Razorbacks, but remains one of the brightest offensive minds in college football.

Due to his coaching pedigree and offensive success, Malzahn is handing the keys of the offense over to Morris. The Auburn head coach will no longer be the Tigers’ offensive play-caller.

Morris is set to take over play-calling duties for Auburn in 2020, according to The Athletic‘s Justin Ferguson.

This is a significant development for the Auburn Tigers. Malzahn’s decision making was questionable throughout the 2019-20 season.

The Auburn head coach doesn’t give offensive coordinators full control of the offense very often. This could be a sign of good things to come for the Tigers.


