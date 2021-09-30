Sam Pittman Describes His First Meeting With Jerry Jones

Jerry Jones‘ focus is on the Dallas Cowboys when the fall rolls around. The former Arkansas Razorbacks offensive lineman remains a big supporter of his alma mater as well, though.

He has to be pretty pleased this season so far. Arkansas is up to No. 8 in the country after knocking off Texas A&M at “Jerry World,” the Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

It has been a long road for Arkansas, but Sam Pittman—an offensive line coach by trade, which Jones has to appreciate—has helped shape a hard-nosed identity within the football program. Even last year, at 3-6, Pittman’s team looked far more competitive than it had in years.

Sam Pittman had a chance to meet Jerry Jones for the first time earlier this year, when the Hogs knocked off the Texas Longhorns 40-21 back in Week 2. “I was in awe. He knew my name and who I was, and I thought that was really, really cool,” Pittman told SportsCenter.

What's it like meeting Jerry for the first time?

"Really, really cool." 😎 pic.twitter.com/3wZ0fq1nvL — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 30, 2021

Naturally, Jones got to see his alma mater in action for Arkansas vs. A&M at his stadium. Pittman says the Cowboys owner got emotional when they spoke after that victory, 20-10 over the Aggies.

With four pretty dominant performances under his belt, Sam Pittman has things rolling. This weekend brings the season’s biggest test, at least to this point, though. Arkansas will travel to face No. 2 Georgia.

The season has already been a huge success, and nothing that happens in Athens will take that away. With a win, this season will be on a truly special trajectory, though.

