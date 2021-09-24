The Spun

John Daly Reveals His Pick For Arkansas-Texas A&M Game

John Daly drives a tee shot.GRAND BLANC, MI - SEPTEMBER 14: John Daly hits his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the Ally Challenge presented by McLaren at Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club on September 14, 2018 in Grand Blanc, Michigan. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Golf legend John Daly will be paying very close attention to one of college football’s biggest games this weekend.

Daly, 55, is an Arkansas alum. As a result, he’s going to be glued to the TV Saturday afternoon when the No. 16 Razorbacks host No. 7 Texas A&M.

Arkansas is on the rise with Sam Pittman at the helm. The Razorbacks’ physical rushing attack has given opponents trouble so far this season. It’ll need to be at its best for Arkansas to take down the Aggies on Saturday.

Daly’s pick is in. He’s rolling with Arkansas to upset Texas A&M 28-17 on Saturday afternoon.

“I know one thing. We’re excited,” Daly said during an interview on ESPNU Radio. “We feel like Lazarus. We’re coming from the dead. It’s just awesome to watch. And our fans are always going to support our Razorbacks no matter what. There’s nothing better than winning. Hogs 28-17.”

John Daly said it better than we could have. Arkansas really is like Lazarus coming back from the dead.

The Razorbacks have been a laughingstock within the SEC for several years now. But Sam Pittman’s turned this thing around and has the Razorbacks looking as dangerous as ever.

Texas A&M will be the most talented team Arkansas has faced so far this year. Despite the talent, the Aggies haven’t looked like a top-10 team so far, though.

Catch the Razorbacks host the Aggies on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.