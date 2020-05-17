Ketron Jackson, Elite 2021 WR, Announces Top 14 Schools

Ketron Jackson – one of the top receiver prospects in the state of Texas – is starting to narrow down his recruitment. The four-star wideout announced his top 14 schools on Saturday.

Jackson’s top 14 schools list features six SEC programs including Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. Baylor, Colorado, Illinois, Nebraska, Oregon State, SMU, TCU and Texas are also in the mix.

Considering Jackson is a Texas prospect, it’d come as no surprise if the Longhorns, Horned Frogs, Mustangs or Aggies land the four-star wideout. But for now, Arkansas is the 247Sports’ Crystal Ball leader with two insiders predicting Jackson lands with the Razorbacks. It’s still early in his recruitment, though.

Jackson ranks as the No. 26 WR and 150th overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, per the 247Sports Composite Score. The elite prospect will be a major addition for whichever program snags his commitment.

As a junior for Royse City High School, Ketron Jackson caught 61 passes for 889 yards and six touchdowns. His production should increase this upcoming season. If Jackson has another big year, he could see a ratings bump down the road.

This would be a major addition for the Razorbacks if they can win this recruiting battle – especially with so many SEC programs in the mix. Arkansas currently has seven commitments in the 2021 cycle, but none rank as highly as Jackson.

The four-star receiver will continue to narrow down his recruitment throughout the rest of the year.