Coveted Oral Roberts transfer Kevin Obanor has narrowed his recruitment to two schools: Arkansas and Texas Tech. The 6-foot-8 big man announced his two finalists via Twitter Tuesday morning.

The star of Oral Roberts’ wild Sweet 16 run, Obanor averaged 23.3 points and 11 rebounds in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. He played all 45 minutes of the 15-seed Golden Eagles’ upset over 2-seed Ohio State, dropping 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Obanor has been moving quickly in his search for a transfer destination. He entered the transfer portal in early July, removing his name from the draft.

Arkansas might have gotten a head start with Obanor when they ended Oral Roberts’ memorable year in the Sweet 16 on March 27. Obannor tallied 12 points and 11 rebounds in ORU’s 72-70 loss to the Razorbacks on March 27.

“They have a great coaching staff,” Obanor said of Arkansas. “Good culture in general.”

If Arkansas indeed lands Kevin Obanor @RazorbackMBB will be favored for a trip to the Final Four. #wps — Jacob Davis (@JacobScottDavis) July 13, 2021

Unheralded out of high school, Kevin Obanor attended Hastings High School in Houston, TX. Both Arkansas and Texas Tech are relatively close to home. According to Rivals.com, Wake Forest was Obanor’s sole high-major offer before he chose ORU. After three strong seasons as a Golden Eagle, Obanor ranks tenth on Jeff Borzello’s 2021-22 transfer rankings.

Based on the pace of his transfer process thus far, expect Obanor to decide on Fayetteville or Lubbock very soon.