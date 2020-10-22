Kirk Herbstreit Sums Up What He’s Seen From The SEC

It’s been a chaotic start to the SEC’s 2020 football season. ESPN College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit is just happy all the attention’s not solely on Alabama or Georgia.

The SEC’s been a top-heavy league for some time now as teams like the Tide and Bulldogs jumped in front of the pack. LSU has also been in the mix this past decade, especially last season when the Tigers won the conference on the way to winning a national championship.

Alabama and Georgia are still at the top of the SEC this season. But unlike most years, there’s plenty of other intriguing storylines within the conference, which Herbstreit couldn’t be happier about.

The beloved College GameDay analyst is paying more attention to the SEC this year than he ever has before. He shared his thoughts on the conference during an episode of the ‘CFB Podcast with Herbie, Pollack and Neghandi’ earlier this week.

“What Jimbo did on the back end of that great win against Florida was impressive,” Herbstreit said on the podcast, via Saturday Down South. “Auburn continues to just kind of look for answers as they lose to South Carolina. How about Mark Stoops not just beating Tennessee but the way they played. They’re sitting there at 2-2, David and I talked about on GameDay could very easily be 4-0. They’re a few plays away from being 4-0.”

Of course, Kirk Herbstreit had to give credit to new Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman. Pittman and the Razorbacks may be the story of the season thus far.

“To me the turnaround story of the year continues to be Sam Pittman, former Georgia offensive line coach, goes over to Arkansas and we’ve almost gotten to a point we’ve almost forgotten about that program,” Herbstreit continued. “. . . Dang, Arkansas’ become a fun team to watch and they get a bye week and then they go to Kyle Field to play A&M.”

The SEC action is just getting started. There’s plenty of season left to be played.