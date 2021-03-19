Look: Arkansas Player’s Pass vs. Colgate Is Going Viral

We officially have our first absurd highlight from the 2021 NCAA Tournament. During the second half of the Arkansas-Colgate game, Davonte Davis showed off his vision with an unreal assist to JD Notae.

Davis drove into the paint, but was then immediately swarmed by a bunch of Colgate defenders. He somehow threw the ball between his legs to Notae almost as if he was snapping a football.

As if the pass wasn’t fancy enough, Notae knocked down the triple to complete the crazy sequence for the Razorbacks.

Even though Arkansas has just 11 assists as a team this afternoon, Davis’ pass to Notae might end up being the best pass we witness in the Round of 64.

DID HE JUST SNAP THIS BALL???? pic.twitter.com/tUFYTIS2uj — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) March 19, 2021

The Razorbacks were down as much as 14 points against the Raiders this afternoon, but they went on a 17-0 run to end the first half.

Justin Smith has led the charge for Arkansas this afternoon, scoring 22 points and grabbing 12 rebounds.

What really changed this game for the Razorbacks was their full-court pressure. Their length and athleticism affected the Raiders, especially in the first half.

College basketball fans can catch the end of the Arkansas-Colgate game on TruTV. The winner of this matchup will take on either Texas Tech or Utah State in the Round of 32.