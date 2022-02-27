The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: College Basketball Fan Moons Player During Free Throw

Arkansas fans storm court after upset win over No. 1 Auburn.FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - FEBRUARY 08: Fans of the Arkansas Razorbacks storm the court after a win in overtime against the Auburn Tigers at Bud Walton Arena on February 08, 2022 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Tigers 80-76. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

One Arkansas fan decided to put a little more than his heart and soul into cheering for the Razorbacks against Kentucky on Saturday.

With 1:26 remaining in the first half of Arkansas’ win over the Wildcats, Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe stepped to the free throw line. He made his first attempt, and as he got ready to shoot his second, a fan behind the basket at Bud Walton Area tried to distract the National Player of the Year candidate.

He did so by dropping his pants and mooning Tshiebwe, who missed the free throw. We’re not sure if there is any correlation between the two occurrences, but that fan can try and take credit for forcing the miss.

Here’s a look at the “cheeky” behavior.

We’re not sure if the fan suffered any consequences for dropping his trousers. If he did, at least he can take solace in the fact the Razorbacks won the game.

With the victory, Arkansas moved to 23-6 on the season and 12-4 in the SEC. Kentucky has the same exact marks overall and in league play.

The Razorbacks, Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers are all in a three-way tie for second place in the SEC behind Auburn, which is 13-3 in conference.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.