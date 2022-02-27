Look: College Basketball Fan Moons Player During Free Throw

One Arkansas fan decided to put a little more than his heart and soul into cheering for the Razorbacks against Kentucky on Saturday.

With 1:26 remaining in the first half of Arkansas’ win over the Wildcats, Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe stepped to the free throw line. He made his first attempt, and as he got ready to shoot his second, a fan behind the basket at Bud Walton Area tried to distract the National Player of the Year candidate.

He did so by dropping his pants and mooning Tshiebwe, who missed the free throw. We’re not sure if there is any correlation between the two occurrences, but that fan can try and take credit for forcing the miss.

Here’s a look at the “cheeky” behavior.

We’re not sure if the fan suffered any consequences for dropping his trousers. If he did, at least he can take solace in the fact the Razorbacks won the game.

With the victory, Arkansas moved to 23-6 on the season and 12-4 in the SEC. Kentucky has the same exact marks overall and in league play.

The Razorbacks, Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers are all in a three-way tie for second place in the SEC behind Auburn, which is 13-3 in conference.