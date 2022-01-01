Look: Penn State Just Ran The Wildest Play Of The Season

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the No. 21 Arkansas Razorbacks are currently facing off in a highly-anticipated Outback Bowl matchup.

While James Franklin and his squad have a 10-7 lead heading into the half, things didn’t always go smoothly through the first two quarters.

Inside the Razorback’s 40-yard line, Penn State lined up for a punt with an interesting formation. With just two blockers in front of punter Jordan Stout, the Nittany Lions stacked most of the special teams unit on the left side of the field.

Clearly setting up for a fake punt, Stout took the snap and rolled out to his right. Launching the ball downfield and into the endzone, the Penn State punter logged and incomplete pass and set up Arkansas on their own 36-yard line.

Luckily for the Arkansas, the Razorbacks defensive back dropped an interception that would have resulted in a touchback.

Take a look at the play here:

Penn State just ran arguably the funniest fake punt of the season pic.twitter.com/ugwDgZElPL — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 1, 2022

It’s been an ugly game so far for both squads, combining for three interceptions and six punts.

Arkansas scored a quick touchdown to start the second half and claim a 14-10 lead.