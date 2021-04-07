Miami Star Transfer Chris Lykes Announces His Decision

Former Miami basketball star Chris Lykes is headed to the SEC after announcing his commitment to Arkansas Wednesday morning.

The 5-foot-7 point guard chose the Razorbacks over USC. He joins an Arkansas program that is coming off its first Elite Eight appearance since 1995.

“They have a good coaching staff and they made a great run in the tournament this year,” Lykes told 247Sports’ Jeff Ermann recently. “I like how they play and the coaching staff. They also have Earl Boykins on their staff, so I feel like he could teach me a lot of things.”

Injuries limited Lykes to only two games in 2020-21. He was off to a good start before getting hurt, averaging 15.5 points and 5.5 assists in those two contests.

Let's welcome the newest member of the Razorback family: Transfer Chris Lykes! Give him a follow and some love ➡️ @IAm_Lykesdat pic.twitter.com/txLEtgKnfK — Arkansas Razorback Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) April 7, 2021

Two years ago, Lykes was a top-10 scorer in the ACC, averaging 15.4 points per game for the Hurricanes as a junior. In 2018-19, he produced 16.2 points per contest.

A career 34.7% three-point shooter, Lykes should fit in well with Arkansas’ up-tempo, free-flowing attack. The Razorbacks were one of the highest-scoring teams in the nation this season, and head coach Eric Musselman typically allows his players freedom to make plays.

Arkansas will have a loaded backcourt next season, as the program also added Pitt transfer Au’Diese Toney and returns Devo Davis and J.D. Notae.