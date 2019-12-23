With Mike Norvell bringing in his own staff to Florida State next year, ‘Noles offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has been looking for work. But it looks like Art Briles’ son didn’t have to spend too long on the unemployment line.

According to Wess Moore on 103.7 The Buzz via HawgSports, Briles is expected to be named the new offensive coordinator at Arkansas. Moore stated that it isn’t a done deal yet, but his sources told him it’s happening.

Briles will be working under newly-hired head coach Sam Pittman, who is coming over from Georgia. He will replace former offensive coordinator Joe Craddock, who was let go after the 2019 season.

Via HawgSports.com:

“Hey, it appears like Arkansas has a new offensive coordinator. My sources are telling me Kendal Briles will be Arkansas’ next offensive coordinator. Now, it’s not a done deal. You know, until this thing is signed, sealed, delivered there’s a chance it could break apart and you could have some kind of disagreement, but it does appear as Kendal Briles is going to be Arkansas’ next offensive coordinator. I was talking to another source in the break, and he was like, ‘Yeah, this looks like it’s going to happen.’ So, there you go. I think Arkansas has their man, Kendal Briles.”

Briles joined his father’s coaching staff at Baylor in 2008 after having played for him at Houston several years before.

But after Art was ousted from Baylor in 2016, Kendal spent the next few years bouncing around FBS football.

He spent 2017 with Lane Kiffin at Florida Atlantic, then spent 2018 as Major Applewhite’s OC at Houston.

Briles had the same role at Florida State, but retained his job when Willie Taggart was fired mid-season.

Now he’s bringing his talents from the ACC to the SEC.