Ryan Mallett, Former College Football Star, Lands Coaching Job

Former star Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett is getting into the coaching game.

Mallett, 33, has been named the new head football coach at White Hall (Ark.) High School. It’s the first time Mallett will be a head coach. He was an offensive coordinator at the high school level last season.

“Former Arkansas quarterback Ryan Mallett was named White Hall (Ark.) High School’s football coach Wednesday night, according to a report by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazzette’s Adam Cole. Mallett previously served as the offensive coordinator at Mountain Home (Ark.) High School,” writes Will Backus of 247Sports.

The former college football star began his collegiate career at the University of Michigan before transferring to Arkansas. That’s where he became a star. Mallett threw for 3,869 yards and 32 touchdowns during the 2010 season, the same year he led the Razorbacks to the 2011 Sugar Bowl vs. Ohio State.

Mallett then went to the NFL Draft where he was taken by the Patriots with the No. 74 overall pick. He also spent time with the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens, but saw little action.

The former college football star has since been rising up the ladder in the high school football coaching world. He’ll now get the chance to be an actual head coach.