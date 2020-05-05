SEC AD Clarifies His Comments On Having Football Return In July

Arkansas’ Hunter Yurachek is the latest administrator to have to clarify comments he made regarding the eventual return of college football.

During a university Board of Trustees meeting yesterday, Yurachek revealed that there is a plan in place for the season starting on time on Sept. 5, according to a tweet from KARK News’ Susan El Khoury. That plan would include a resumption of team activities in mid-July.

However, last night, Yuracheck clarified his remarks. As it turns out, while there is a plan that includes those calendar benchmarks, the university has not officially decided when it will reopen things.

The intention, he tweeted, is to remain flexible based off the latest information and with the health of student-athletes in mind.

“Earlier today, I answered a question during our Board of Trustees meeting related to my thoughts on the start of the 2020 football season,” Yurachek wrote. “To clarify my comments; there is one plan that would have our student-athletes return to campus for official team activities July 15, to hit the target of an on-time, September 5 start to FB season. As I outlined in my original comments, this is just a plan, not an official decision. Decisions will be made based on the continued health and safety of our student-athletes.”

Last week, Iowa president Bruce Harreld also had to clarify quotes regarding when practice will return.

Harreld said that while the hope is that team activities will resume on June 1, that date is not set in stone.

As the COVID-19 pandemic rolls along, it is clear that the uncertainty remains regarding when college athletics will come back.