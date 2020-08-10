SEC Athletic Director Preaches Patience With College Football

Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek is preaching patience as the SEC sorts through its options for the 2020 season.

College football is in the midst of utter chaos on Monday. The Big Ten allegedly canceled its 2020 season, but then a report this afternoon denied such a claim. Nonetheless, the Power Five conferences are scrambling to make further decisions on the 2020 season.

The SEC is remaining patient in the midst of such chaos, though. As conferences like the Big Ten and Pac-12 seemingly rush to make decisions on the 2020 season, the SEC is sticking to its plan it set weeks ago.

Yurachek has full faith in the conference’s plans for the 2020 season. As long as the programs stick to the plan, the SEC should be able to have a season, according to Yurachek.

“We’ve got a plan and we want to continue to work that plan. We’re not going to panic because another Power Five conference may be making a different decision,” Yurachek said, via 247Sports. “The Southeastern Conference, Greg Sankey does an incredible job leading us. And part of his leadership during the past several months is for us to be patient and take time in making decisions. These are some really impactful decisions we’re having to make and there’s no need to rush into making those decisions.”

Greg Sankey, the SEC commissioner, is exactly the type of leader college football needs.

Any massive decision made within the Power Five conferences seems to have a domino effect within the rest of college football.

But not in the SEC. The SEC remains committed to its plans. If all goes according to the plan, football will be played within the conference this fall.