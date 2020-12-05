SEC Coach Calls Out His Opponent For Faking Injuries

On Saturday afternoon, the wildest game of the college football weekend belonged to the Missouri Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks.

Arkansas looked to have the win locked up thanks to a late touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Razorbacks scored a two-point conversion despite the pass being tipped, giving the team a 48-47 lead.

Unfortunately for Arkansas fans, Missouri drove down and kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. Following the loss, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman wasn’t happy with the Tigers.

He suggested the team was faking injuries during the course of the game.

“I don’t know if the kids were hurt or not, but there was a lot of them,” Pittman said after the game. “There is no penalty for that. Again I’m not a medical doctor but there were a lot of kids that got hurt and came back today. That’s not the integrity of the game in my opinion.”

Here’s one of the plays Pittman might be referring to.

Agreed. Did you see this fake injury? pic.twitter.com/Lv8l8TMTZU — Matt Shepherd (@MattShepherd16) December 5, 2020

Unfortunately, “fake injuries” are part of the game. We’re not accusing Missouri of doing anything unsavory here, but the fact is this happens in games all around the country.

If the defense needs an extra breather, a defender can just drop to the ground. It’s a play that every team in college football has employed at one time or another.

We doubt we’ve heard the last of this from Pittman.