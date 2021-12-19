The Spun

SEC Football Standout Reportedly Arrested Saturday Night

A general view of Arkansas' football stadium.FAYETTEVILLE, AR - OCTOBER 27: Views around Donald W. Reynolds Stadium of the Arkansas Razorbacks before a game against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Razorback Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Commodores defeated the Razorbacks 45-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

One of Arkansas’ best players was reportedly arrested during the overnight hours of Sunday morning.

Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Razorbacks defensive end Tre Williams was arrested with a DWI.

Williams was a transfer from Missouri this season and was one of the Hogs’ best players in the trenches. He recorded 28 total tackles (11 solo) along with six sacks, the latter of which led the team.

Arkansas finished the regular season with an 8-4 record and is currently the No. 22 team in the country.

The Razorbacks will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.

No further details are being reported about Williams’ arrest at this time.

