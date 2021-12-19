SEC Football Standout Reportedly Arrested Saturday Night

One of Arkansas’ best players was reportedly arrested during the overnight hours of Sunday morning.

Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Razorbacks defensive end Tre Williams was arrested with a DWI.

Arkansas defensive end Tre Williams was arrested overnight on a DWI charge, @On3sports has learned. Williams leads Arkansas with six sacks. The Razorbacks face Penn State in the Outback Bowl Jan. 1.https://t.co/7qMx9aYbSp — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 19, 2021

Williams was a transfer from Missouri this season and was one of the Hogs’ best players in the trenches. He recorded 28 total tackles (11 solo) along with six sacks, the latter of which led the team.

Arkansas finished the regular season with an 8-4 record and is currently the No. 22 team in the country.

The Razorbacks will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1.

No further details are being reported about Williams’ arrest at this time.