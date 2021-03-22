Video: Absurd Technical Foul Called In Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

A ridiculous technical foul was called in the second half of this evening’s NCAA Tournament second round game between No. 3 Arkansas and No. 6 Texas Tech.

Arkansas freshman guard Davonte Davis scored a dunk on a fast break to give the Razorbacks a 12-point lead over the Red Raiders.

There were a couple of defenders close to the basket, so Davis appeared to pull himself up on the rim to protect himself from falling down. Of course, the referee made sure to call a technical foul on the rim pullup, which is disallowed by the rulebook.

Here’s the play:

OUTLET! OUTLET! What a pass, what a finish. pic.twitter.com/R6zWye7h3R — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 21, 2021

While that might technically be worthy of a technical foul based on the rulebook, it’s absurd to call one in that moment.

College basketball fans are ripping the call.

“Remove the technical for hanging on the rim and institute one for floor slapping,” John Gasaway tweeted.

“There are a good amount of bad rules/calls in college ball, but this is one of the worst to be a technical. Does the NCAA want Davonte Davis to let go of the rim earlier and land on his back?” another fan tweeted.

“just a completely ridiculous technical foul call in the arkansas game,” Brad Rowland wrote.

Arkansas is leading Texas Tech, 58-57, late in the second half. The game is on TNT.