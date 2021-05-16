The Spun

Video: Arkansas, Tennessee Baseball Coaches Get Heated

A hard-fought weekend SEC baseball series between No. 1 Arkansas and No. 4 Tennessee ended with some fireworks between managers.

All three games were one-run decisions, with the top-ranked Razorbacks winning Sunday’s rubber match by the score of 3-2. Afterwards, Arkansas skipper Dave Van Horn got into it a little with his Tennessee counterpart and former assistant coach Tony Vitello.

The two could be seen on camera having a vigorous “discussion” of sorts. While cooler heads did prevail and the two had another chat after their respective team huddles, there was still plenty of tension in the air.

According to reporters on the scene, neither man shook hands after their one-on-one conversation. In the video below, you could see the earlier altercation between Van Horn and Vitello.

After the game, Vitello provided some explanation for what happened, according to 247Sports’ Wes Rucker.

‘There were some off-field things I wanted to say. That’s probably more than I should say,” Vitello said.

These two teams are among the best in the country and clearly pretty evenly-matched. Throw in the fact there is some apparent bad blood between managers and we hope we get to see Arkansas and Tennessee match up again in the postseason.


