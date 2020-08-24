3 Teams Named ‘Overrated’ In Preseason AP Poll Top 25

The Spun

Auburn freshman quarterback Bo Nix throws a pass.

The college football preseason AP Poll top 25 was released today and it was easily among the most controversial rankings ever put out.

But apart from the Associated Press’ decision to keep nine teams that aren’t even playing on the list, there are some teams worth debating. College football analyst Barrett Sallee believes that three teams in particular are overrated.

Sallee called out No. 11 Auburn, No. 15 Oklahoma State and unranked Miami for getting what he felt were way more votes than they deserved. While he has separate reasons for each team on his list, he made his points well enough.

In the case of Auburn, Sallee believes that there will be a major adjustment period for QB Bo Nix as he learns new offensive coordinator Chad Morris’ offense. He feels that the Tigers could exceed expectations, but ultimately reserves judgement.

For Oklahoma State, it’s their dynamic trio of Spencer Sanders, Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace that Sallee is not sold on. He pointed to the fact that the team went just 5-3 when all three of them were playing together.

As for Miami, while they weren’t ranked, Sallee was not amused to see them ranked ahead of Virginia, Baylor and Kentucky on points. Considering they’ve got 13-16 in their last 29 games, he feels they have a lot of work to do.

Sallee makes a lot of interesting points. But as we know, the preseason poll almost always gets turned on its head after the first week.

We’ll see if the AP Poll top 25 voters know what they’re talking about in a matter of weeks.


