Usually, the SEC is dominated by Alabama, Georgia and LSU. They’re all considered powerhouse programs that constantly replenish their rosters with five-star talent. While they should be contenders once again this fall, there are a few teams flying under the radar that deserve recognition.

Bud Elliott of 247Sports recently shared his “sleeper” team for each division in the SEC. When it comes to the SEC East, it’s pretty evident that he’s a fan of Kentucky’s roster heading into the 2020 season.

Despite losing plenty of talent to the 2019 NFL Draft and Terry Wilson to a gruesome injury, the Wildcats finished last season with an 8-5 record. Over the last two years, head coach Mark Stoops has boosted his stock around the country.

Florida and Georgia will be thought of as the teams to beat in the SEC East, that’s for sure. That being said, Kentucky could be a team to keep an eye on.

Here’s why Kentucky is considered a “sleeper” team in the SEC East, via 247Sports:

“Given that Georgia and Florida are the two favorites, this really becomes a choice between Tennessee and Kentucky. Give me the Wildcats due to coaching and play along the line of scrimmage. Kentucky has an identity and Mark Stoops has done a good job there. Getting Auburn and Mississippi State from the West is not a terrible schedule draw.”

As for the SEC West, the current “sleeper” team to watch for is Auburn.

The Tigers are coming off a nine-win season with a true freshman at quarterback in Bo Nix. If he develops and takes that next step under center, there’s no reason the program can’t contend in the SEC West.

From 247Sports:

“Alabama is the favorite, followed closely by LSU and Texas A&M in some order. I almost feel like picking the defending champ Tigers is cheating, but A&M is the media darling. So I’ll go with Auburn, since they are the first team with a true sleeper “feel,” even if LSU and Texas A&M also technically fit the bill. Auburn should still be pretty good on defense and returning QB Bo Nix could make a leap.”

With the offseason workout programs for most colleges changing due to these crazy times, it’ll be interesting to see if the landscape of the SEC changes at all.

Do you agree with these two picks for SEC “sleeper” teams?