Analyst Names College Football’s Greatest QB Of The Decade

The 2010s are nearly over, capping off a decade of stellar quarterback play. Nine of the 10 Heisman Trophy winners of the past decade were quarterbacks. Countless passing records at dozens of schools were broken.

But if we look back at the decade that was, only one quarterback can lay claim to being the greatest quarterback of the decade.

247Sports’ Brad Crawford analyzed the stats and accomplishments of the quarterbacks of the 2010s and released his ranking today.

His top 10 list was a who’s-who of elite quarterbacks, many of whom won either national titles or major trophies.

Kyler Murray, Johnny Manziel, Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Jameis Winston, Marcus Mariota, Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Jackson all made the cut.

But it was the star quarterback of 2010 who was declared the best: Former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton.

Via 247Sports:

Awards: Heisman Trophy (2010); Maxwell Award (2010); Walter Camp Award (2010); Davey O’Brien Award (2010); AP College Player of the Year (2010); Sporting News College Player of the Year (2010); Consensus All-American (2010); First-team All-SEC (2010) Career record: 14-0 Why he’s here: One of the players who revolutionized the quarterback position this decade, Newton took the unconventional route to stardom at the highest level, signing with Florida in 2007 before ultimately becoming a JUCO All-American at Blinn College prior to his arrival at Auburn, for his only season, in 2010. That unbeaten campaign and run to a BCS National Championship was remarkable for Newton as the star of an offense without noticeable other future NFL players around him. He shattered numerous single-season SEC records previously set by Tim Tebow, arguably the greatest quarterback of the previous decade in college football. Newton received 729 of a possible 829 first-place votes to win the Heisman in a landslide.

It’s a pretty natural choice. No other quarterback had as big a role in his own team’s success as Newton.

He had 50 total touchdowns, and over 4,300 yards of total offense en route to a 14-0 record and Auburn’s first national title since 1957.

Was Cam Newton really college football’s greatest QB of the 2010s?

