Analyst Releases Score Prediction For Auburn-Georgia

Auburn-Georgia, the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry, is the premier game on the Week 5 college football schedule.

Usually, these two rivals meet later in the season with a lot at stake, but because of this unique COVID-19 campaign, they’re facing off in Week 2. Still, there is plenty on the line.

A win for Auburn “between the hedges” would send out an early message that the Tigers are for real. As for Georgia, it would reiterate that the Bulldogs are one of the SEC’s elite teams.

Also, it would show they had worked out some of the kinks from their lackluster Week 1 win, particularly if their quarterback situation settles in.

Associated Press national college football writer Ralph Russo has revealed his picks for the biggest games this weekend. He’s taking the fourth-ranked Bulldogs at home in a close game over the 7th-ranked Tigers.

“Will Southern California transfer QB J.T. Daniels start for the Bulldogs … GEORGIA 24-20,” Russo wrote.

AP College Football Writer @ralphDrussoAP makes his picks and sees another week of Big 12 upset alerts. The picks >> https://t.co/nq1ZcOKWYT pic.twitter.com/PrfIiE8m1B — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 1, 2020

Auburn-Georgia will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night from Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs have won the last three meetings and six of the last seven.

ESPN will broadcast the action.