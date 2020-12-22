Breaking: Auburn Closing In On Surprising Coaching Hire

Auburn is reportedly closing in on making its head coaching hire – and it’s not Kevin Steele, or Hugh Freeze or even Billy Napier.

The Tigers’ coaching search has been nothing but wild. Steele’s been the lead candidate ever since Gus Malzahn was fired. But even just the idea of promoting Steele to head coach was met with heavy media backlash.

What was once considered practically a done deal then evolved into a full-on coaching search this week. It appears Auburn may have found its next head coach, and he hails from the Mountain West.

The Tigers are reportedly closing in on Boise State’s Bryan Harsin, per college football insider Pete Thamel. The two sides are expected to complete a deal soon.

Sources: Auburn is narrowing in on hiring Boise State's Bryan Harsin as its next head coach. A deal is expected soon. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 22, 2020

This certainly came out of left field. Bryan Harsin hasn’t even been mentioned as a potential candidate in Auburn’s reported list.

There is an interesting connection when it comes to Auburn and Harsin, though. Harsin replaced Gus Malzahn at Arkansas State when Malzahn left for Auburn. Now, it appears the Boise State head coach will once again replace Malzahn.

Harsin has been extremely frustrated with the Boise State front office and its refusal to leave the Mountain West. It appears his patience grew too thin, but can you blame him? The Auburn job is a gig you can’t pass down, especially coming from Boise.

Harsin does have a year of experience in SEC territory during his time with Arkansas State. But recruiting with the big dogs in that same territory will most likely be a slow process for the Boise State coach, that is if a deal is indeed finalized.

For now, it appears Harsin will soon become Auburn’s newest head coach.