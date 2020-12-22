Paul Finebaum Has Telling Comment On Auburn Coaching Search

Auburn football is still looking for its next head coach, after firing Gus Malzahn. In the days after that decision, a lot has been made of the candidacy of defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, who some connected with the program have said has the blessing of some influential boosters.

For a few days, Steele seemed like the de facto choice for the job. Fan outcry has led the school to open up the search, and now it is very unclear who the program will go with. It certainly seems like the very public discussion of how the Auburn process has gone, and the influence of certain boosters, has made the job way less appealing than it should be on paper given the stature of the program.

Paul Finebaum went on “The Roundtable” radio show on WJOX 94.5 in Birmingham, Ala. to discuss the situation at Auburn today. He dove in, comparing the program’s boosters to both meddlesome NFL owners and political lobbyists.

“You have to remember, these so-called fat cats, this is not their main gig,” Finebaum said, via Saturday Down South. “They’re all successful in their own right, so therefore they think they can do anything and be anywhere. It’s like NFL owners, they always seem to make the most idiotic decision because they really don’t understand what they’re doing and I think it’s the same way here. If you have a booster who’s meddling in Auburn’s affairs, this is his hobby and what he wants is to have access.”

[Moves Auburn Coaching Doomsday Clock hand to "TENNESSEE"]

“It’s the same way in Washington, why do people throw good money after bad to be close to power. I think Auburn is one of the worst cases I’ve ever seen and I’ve watched it from a very up-close view over the years and it never ends,” Finebaum continued.

“What I mean by that is you have a group of people who have really not dramatically changed over 35 years maybe longer, 40 years. The difference is that the structure of universities has changed, and there’s more accountability than there used to be. Everyone wants to be friends with the coach. Everyone wants to be able to slap them on the back and have access. I think under Malzahn, that wasn’t really available. Malzahn was a loner, he was aloof. He knew you had to be friendly to the important people, but that didn’t mean you could call plays and stand on the sideline.”

The likes of UAB’s Bill Clark, Louisiana’s Billy Napier, Clemson DC Brent Venables, and Alabama OC Steve Sarkisian have all reportedly turned down the job, in one way or another, in recent days. The program now may re-consider Liberty’s Hugh Freeze, a very successful former SEC head coach with about the most baggage imaginable. The program may also just wind up having to settle for Steele.

Auburn is probably one of the 10 or 15 most desirable jobs in college football, if not for everything that has gone on since Malzahn was let go. Maybe the boosters should take the hint here and step aside and let the athletic department find a coach who can succeed without their stipulations.

