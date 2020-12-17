Report: Leading Candidate Emerges For The Auburn Job

The Auburn Tigers are moving quickly in their head coaching search. But they haven’t gone too far from home in finding their top candidate.

According to college football insider Bruce Feldman, Auburn defensive coordinator and interim head coach Kevin Steele is “gaining more traction” and is now considered the leading candidate for the job. Steele will get a more formal audition for the job if and when the Tigers get placed in a bowl game.

The 62-year-old Auburn assistant has 40 years of football coaching experience. His career includes stints at Tennessee, Nebraska, Alabama, Clemson, LSU and the Carolina Panthers. He also has head coaching experience from four years at Baylor, during which he went 9-36.

But a lot of Auburn fans are extremely resistant to the idea of Steele getting the job. As if Feldman’s report getting ratioed isn’t enough of a hint, yesterday Auburn fans stormed Twitter and got “#StopSteele” trending.

Hearing that Kevin Steele is gaining more traction with key people and has emerged as the leading candidate for the #Auburn head coaching vacancy. https://t.co/i2orhVI199 — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 17, 2020

It’s easy to understand why Auburn fans would be so underwhelmed by the hire. On top of his pretty terrible head coaching record at Baylor, he just isn’t the kind of big name that fans would expect from a team that spent over $21 million just to buy out Gus Malzahn’s contract.

With names like Hugh Freeze, Mario Cristobal and Steve Sarkisian being floated, Steele just doesn’t inspire confidence in the fanbase.

Maybe Steele will prove the doubters wrong though. Gene Chizik quickly defied expectations after a less-than-impressive head coaching stint elsewhere, winning a national championship at Auburn.

Would Kevin Steele be a good hire for the Auburn job?

[The Athletic]